For more than 20-years, blind and visually impaired students across the country have competed in the Braille Challenge.
What started to encourage students to improve their braille reading and writing skills has become a yearly celebration.
"I was like okay this is really fun I'm going to keep doing it. And then when I made the finals in fourth grade, I was like oh I got to keep doing this because I want to make it again," said Sarah Murphree, Grand Blanc Sophomore.
Murphree is talking about the 21st annual Braille Challenge. A literacy competition for kids six through 18 in North America and the United Kingdom.
"With technology expanding... People because of that kind of are forgetting that braille is still important. And one of the things that we do with this is to make sure, to kind of encourage these kids to keep learning braille, because you're not always going to have that technology with you to lean on all the time," said Jack Follman from the Braille Institute of America.
This year, as well as last, the competition was virtual.
"I think it's because everything is slower paced like you didn't have to worry about like alright let's go to the next thing. And I could look everything over without being like ok how did I do? Do I agree with myself on this one?" Murphree said.
Braillers, as they call themselves, are judged on speed and accuracy. How fast they can you in braille and understanding charts and graphs.
"Unfortunately, children who are visually impaired, they're not going to be playing, they're not going to have you know baseball tournaments, they don't have you know, a lot of the sports type things that other children have, and this kind of is like that and it's something they get to own," Follman said.
While Murphree didn't place this time, she still has two more years to make it to the podium.
