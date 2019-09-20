A Mid-Michigan school district is stepping up security at sporting events. It's enforcing a rule that prohibits fans from bringing bags and purses to games.
Grand Blanc high school implementing a 'no bags policy' at their football games.
They started it for bigger events last year but decided to really push it this season.
Briele is a freshman and she was dropped off to the Friday night game... With her purse.
She was stopped by security guards ahead of the entrance to the field.
“I don’t have anywhere to put it,” she said.
After she checked with the security team up at the entrance she was let through
Her purse was searched and tagged with this yellow band, just like everyone else that brought a bag.
Superintendent, Clarence Garner said this is a product of the school trying to put safety first.
“We just want to make sure the experience is safe for all of our fans, spectators, and of course students,” Garner said.
He said they're still in the process of trying new ways to enforce the rule.
Garner said diaper bags or bags needed for medical reasons are welcome.
Now while the superintendent said this is a transitional period and hopes over time things go smoother.
“I do think it will get easier,” he said. “I know its new to the high school but I do think were going to see other high school implementing this in the future.”
