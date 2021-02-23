Grand Blanc Community Schools approved a hybrid learning plan to bring students back into the classroom.
The plan was unanimously approved Monday night by the board of education.
More than a week ago, parents rallied to have students return to in-person learning.
Elementary students will return to the classroom Monday through Thursday while learning virtually on Friday.
Middle and high school students will have in-person learning in the mornings Monday through Thursday while working remotely in the afternoons and all-day Friday.
