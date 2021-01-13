Grand Blanc Community Schools is planning to return to in-person learning for all grade levels on Jan. 26.
Grades 6-12 will be back for only one day a week starting on Jan. 27 to test the school district's capacity without creating an unsafe situation, the school district said.
Middle and high school students will report in two groups.
The first group, for students with last names A-K, will report on Wednesdays and the second group, for students with last names name L-Z, will report on Thursdays.
Elementary students K-5 will use the same hybrid plan as before, bringing them in two days per week.
Details on all of the schedules are available on the school district’s website under the “20-21 School Info” tab.
“I am confident that a full-time, full-classroom return will be possible this school year,” wrote Superintendent Clarence Garner in a letter to Grand Blanc families. “Please know we will continue to focus on safety, as well as the educational and social/emotional needs of our students.”
