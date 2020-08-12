Instead of Grand Blanc students starting the school year off at their schools, it’ll be online only.
Grand Blanc Community School Board voted unanimously to start the year off remote only. Citing a hybrid plan would be too easy to disrupt.
Because of the health department’s guidelines, if kids get sick or have symptoms entire classrooms will need to quarantine.
“The in-classroom is the most important,” one parent said.
“Every family in this district should have the choice to send their kids to school,” another said.
Some parents unhappy with the board’s decision tonight
“Just give it a try," a parent suggested. "Just try and see what the classroom is going to be like. It’s worth it to all of us.”
Others feel it’s the safest option available.
“I have a right to be scared," a parent said. "I have a right to want to protect my family.”
“Students are actually going to be getting more time with their teachers. This plan is every day instead of two days a week,” one board member said
Superintendent Clarence Garner says they will monitor the situation as it evolves and if it becomes safe to start implementing the hybrid plan and bringing kids back to school, he says that’s their goal they’re working toward.
“We want kids back in school that’s our goal," Garner said. "We just don’t feel at this time based on the protocols that we have to implement that we’ll actually be in school. We think we will be in for a few days and then shut down again. That’s going to be very disruptive for families. So I think tonight our committee tried to implement a model that will be more consistent for our families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.