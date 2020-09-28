Slowly but surely, Grand Blanc Community Schools is making its way back to in-person learning.
Within the next month, students up to fifth grade will be returning to classrooms at least two days a week.
"So, we started with remote, teachers learned how to do it, students learned how to do it,” said Duane Engleman, principal at Indian Hill Elementary School. “So, in the case where we slowly bring them back, let's say we have something where we had to go back in that remote option, we're not now scrambling in the middle of the year trying to learn how to do it."
In a plan approved two weeks ago, the district will start with the youngest students, and every week, add another grade or two until the end of October.
In the days students are not in school, they will have assignments and work to do on their own.
In less than a week, kindergartners will be sitting in desks. But some parents wish they weren't.
"If there's even a possibility of one teacher getting sick, or one student getting sick, why would we sacrifice the position we're in right now, which is a safe and effective way of educating children," said parent Nicholas Robinson.
Robinson also worries about the consistency of learning for his kids if they have to switch between online and in person.
The district does have a cleaning and sanitizing plan for their schools to ensure everyone's safety as best they can.
But they know nothing's for certain.
That's why the disclaimer on their back to school plan reads “subject to change.”
