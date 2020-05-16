A Grand Blanc subdivision made time to celebrate graduates on May 16.
Residents living within Ottawa Hills spent time waving and congratulating graduates from their driveways and porches during a drive-by graduation ceremony.
To honor the graduates, the Ottawa Hills Association Board made a donation to the Fish of Grand Blanc to support families in needs.
Graduates in the subdivision included students from Grand Blanc High School, Powers Catholic High School, Genesee Christian High School and Michigan State University’s James Madison College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.