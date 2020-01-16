A local superintendent is hoping voters will approve a bond that would allow the school district to repair outdated infrastructure.
“We’re just excited about the transformation that will take place,” Grand Blanc Community Schools Superintendent Clarence Garner said.
Garner is hoping the community will help reshape the look of Grand Blanc schools.
He is asking voters in the area to approve a zero-mill increase bond. It’s a bond that won’t cost residents more than they are already paying.
“This bond here for Grand Blanc schools will not raise taxes for property owners here in Grand Blanc, but it will generate over $86 million, actually $86.9 million,” Garner said.
Garner said the bond is badly needed to repair and replace old and outdated infrastructure.
“HVAC systems here in Grand Blanc, we’re looking at flexible furniture for our students and some major upgrades, as well as paving electrical systems in our athletic facilities,” Garner said.
While the vote won’t take place until May, Garner is getting a head start on the campaign. He named it “the future is now.”
Garner said while most voters don’t attend the school, this is a way to pave the way for the next generation.
“The reason to keep our facilities upgraded and keep enhancing and growing the facility, it attracts people to our community. It allows our students and community to experience things in an environment that is conducive to what we’re trying to accomplish,” Garner said.
