A Mid-Michigan teen is back home after her exciting run in the Jeopardy teen tournament.
“I guess for me, it’s just pulling from everything I’ve ever learned in my entire life. I’m just a person that can pick out little details when I’m reading or watching,” said contestant Shriya Yarlagadda.
With a grand prize of $100,000, Yarlagadda said the pressure was on. Despite her worries, the 16-year-old Grand Blanc High sophomore was able to answer her way into the semifinals.
Unfortunately, her run came to an end on June 25.
“It was such a crazy moment and sometimes that pressure gets the best of you,” Yarlagadda said.
Despite the loss, she said she’s happy as ever to get on the show, get as far as she did, and meet Alex Trebek.
“We took this one picture where he had his hand on my shoulders, I was like oh my gosh this is Alex Trebek! And he was like now you can tell everyone that you’re my adopted daughter. I was like thank you,” Yarlagadda said.
She credits being on the show to her years of Quiz Bowl and winning the Geography Bee in 2015.
“I am really thankful for having that experience and I am so grateful that I was able to do that,” Yarlagadda said.
Yarlagadda said she won $10,000 for being in the tournament and she plans to spend some of the money on college and donate the rest to a local charity.
