A Grand Blanc Township man was arraigned after being accused of child sexually abusive activity.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arraignment of Andrew Keri.
Keri, 43, of Grand Blanc Township, was arraigned for child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive materials, and using a computer to commit a crime, according to MSP.
Keri appeared in court following an investigation in which MSP said digital evidence was seized from his home.
According to MSP, the investigation was initiated when they learned Keri shared sexually abusive materials on the internet.
Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Keri was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Keri was arraigned in 67th District Court on March 10.
MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tipline at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.