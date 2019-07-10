Grand Blanc Township Police recently ended the year-long process of accreditation with the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP).
Chief Ron Wiles said it is a significant achievement and the department is one of the first 20 in the state to reach the milestone.
“We are very excited about this accomplishment and what it means for our department and our community,” said Wiles. “The members of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department are dedicated to serving our community with the utmost professionalism and we work hard to build positive relationships, earn trust and provide a superior level of service to those who live, work, or visit Grand Blanc Township.”
Wiles said there are 105 standards and practices the department had to meet, and the achievement means better training and effectiveness in the department.
Although the department has received its accreditation, Wiles said there is still work to be done. Over the next three years they will have to submit annual reports and comply with standards outlined by MACP.
Wiles said throughout the state police departments “are able to enhance the law enforcement profession and better serve their communities.”
The accreditation will need to be renewed after three years.
