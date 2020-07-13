Grand Blanc Township Police are asking for help finding a missing endangered person.
Clarence Shepard was on his way to the Secretary of State Office Monday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
He was headed to the office at Hill and Fenton.
He’s an 86-year-old man with early onset dementia.
He drives a 2013 Buick LaCrosse with plate number A60VB.
If you’ve seen him you’re asked to call 911.
