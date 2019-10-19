The Grand Blanc Township Department of Public Works has begun its annual fire hydrant flushing and pumping program.
For the next several weeks, DPW staff will be visiting every hydrant in the township. They will be flowing water through it to check performance and then pumping them dry for the winter.
During this operation, you may experience rusty colored or cloudy water.
If you experience these conditions, please run water on the lowest level of your home through a bathtub or wash sink for several minutes until discoloration clears.
If you have any questions concerning hydrant flushing and pumping, call 810-424-2640.
