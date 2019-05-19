A boy in Grand Blanc Township wanted to help his local shelter in any way he could.
Logan was selling lemonade to support the Genesee County Humane Society on Saturday, May 18.
Police, a beauty pageant queen, and others came out to support his good cause.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said he ended up raising $750 for the shelter.
Donations can be dropped off at the Grand Blanc Township Police Department until Friday.
