With a record number of Michiganders requesting absentee ballots this year and millions already turned in, local clerks have been working non-stop.
“Well, this one I think it’s going to be extremely busy,” said Cathy Lane, Grand Blanc Township clerk.
The election is 22 days away and for clerks like Lane, they are already hard at work.
Lane has seen non-stop absentee ballot requests come in.
“We have issued, as of this moment, well, 12,333 ballots. We had another 500 come in by mail over the weekend that we’re processing,” Lane said.
Because of social media and other sources, she said she has noticed an uptick of people handing in their ballots in person, rather than using the drop box.
She said either option is fine with her.
Lane said staff has been working around the clock to make sure they are ready to start counting votes as soon as the official election starts on Nov. 3.
“Like every other clerk throughout Genesee County, my staff is working late into the night, Saturdays and Sundays in order to get the ballots out to the voters. We have some people that haven’t gotten them. I am encouraging them to watch the mail,” Lane said.
Getting people to work the polls has been rather easy for the township this year, with an abundance of volunteers.
Lane is expecting a major turnout this election and wants to remind everyone who votes in person to stay safe.
“I’m going to encourage anyone that’s going to the polls to wear a mask. Remember, we are going to be doing social distancing and I’m going to ask them to be patient,” Lane said.
