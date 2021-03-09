A traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township led to the arrest of a fugitive who was wanted in Nevada.
A Grand Blanc Township police officer stopped a vehicle in the 2000 block of Maple Ave. Monday evening, March 8. Police said the 33-year-old male driver recently moved to Flint from California.
After a record check, the officers learned the driver was a wanted person out of Henderson, Nevada. He had a criminal sexual conduct warrant for his arrest. The warrant had full U.S. extradition.
The man was arrested without incident and lodged at the Genesee County Jail while he awaits extradition.
