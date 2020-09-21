Grand Blanc Township Police Officers are reminding people not to steal political signs.
Their office has had reports of people stealing political signs out of other people's yards.
Officers had to remind people on their Facebook page that this is illegal and punishable by up to 93 days in jail.
They're asking people to "continue to voice your opinions on your social media accounts and leave the helpless signs alone."
