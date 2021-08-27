The Grand Blanc Township Police Department have arrested 40 people for carrying a concealed weapon in 2021 which is a big increase from 2020.
29 arrests were made for possession of illegal firearms all last year. The crime rate in Grand Blanc Township remains low but the police have found a lot of illegal guns on the streets.
The police department is asking residents to remain vigilant and report and criminal activity they see. Grand Blanc Township police is planning continue to keep their community a safe place to visit and live.
