The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is asking residents to hide the valuable items inside their vehicles are an uptick in break-ins.
Police have seen more vehicle break-ins recently during various hours of the day and in different areas of the township, including neighborhoods, shopping areas, and doctors' offices.
In all of these cases when a window was smashed, the valuables could be clearly seen in plain sight.
Residents are asked to keep their valuables out of sight if left in a vehicle.
If you can help police, you are asked to call (810) 424-2611.
