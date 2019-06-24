Now that summer is officially underway, families will away on vacation.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is offering to keep an eye on homes while residents are away to make sure their homes are safe.
Every five days, an officer will stop by the home and walk around the home.
Residents who want to use this service need to meet the following criteria as it adds more responsibilities to patrol officers:
- Residents must be gone for more than five days
- No one can stay or stop by the residence on a regular basis
- The home can’t be for sale or vacant
- It must be residence and not a business
Anyone interested in vacation checks can (810) 424-2611.
