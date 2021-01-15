A Grand Blanc Township police officer made his 1,000th DUI arrest early Friday morning.
Officer Wes Evans has been with the department for 17 years.
"This milestone has saved countless lives and made the community safer," the Grand Blanc Township Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.
In addition to arresting drunk drivers, Evans is also a drug recognition expert and has been court certified as an expert witness in numerous courts.
He has trained nearly 4,500 officers in the detection of drunk and drugged drivers. He also received MADD’s Outstanding Officer Award last year.
“Congratulations on a job well done and this amazing accomplishment. The Grand Blanc Township community thanks you for your dedication to traffic safety,” the police department said.
