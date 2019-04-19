Additional police officers will be on the roads in Grand Blanc Township to watch for impaired drivers this weekend.
According to the Michigan Drunk Driving Audit, there were 1,028 fatalities on Michigan roads in 2017.
From those fatalities, 224 were killed in alcohol-related crashes while 246 fatalities were related to either drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said this is the first time that drugs have contributed to more traffic fatalities than alcohol in the state.
Police said there will be additional patrols on Saturday, April 20 who will be specifically looking for impaired drivers.
The police department said its Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement officers are trained at taking impaired drivers off the road.
