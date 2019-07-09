The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a person in reference to a larceny case.
Police posted a photo of the individual on the department's Facebook page. The photo was taken on June 29 at the Walmart at 6170 S. Saginaw Street.
If you can identify the person, you are asked to contact Officer Tim Bueche at 810-424-2611.
