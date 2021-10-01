The Grand Blanc Township Police Department was able to help seven squirrels who were tied together by their tails get untied.
911 received a call about squirrels being found at the base of a tree on Russell Street. Police believe they became entangled while in their nest and they grew to the point the nest couldn’t contain them.
Police were able to help separate all the squirrels. The squirrels are safe, but they need some time for the tails to fill back.
