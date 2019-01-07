Grand Blanc Township Police have responded to several complaints from people whose vehicles have been broken into at night.
Police are reporting an uptick in larceny from auto cases around the township and reported that every vehicle broken into was unlocked.
The thieves have been working at night and look for any easy opportunity.
Police are urging you do not leave anything valuable in your car at night and to make it a habit of always locking your doors.
