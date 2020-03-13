Residents in Grand Blanc Township will soon have a Grand Blanc address.
The township requested a zip code boundary review from the USPS to address service delivery issues surrounding the following zip codes: 48439, 48442, and 48507.
The USPS conducted a customer survey of all impacted addresses in the 48507 delivery zone.
Based on the responses, the USPS agreed to change the preferred last line from Flint 48507 to Grand Blanc 48507.
The change will take effect on or before April 20, 2020.
“We would like to thank the USPS for their willingness to find a way to address our service delivery
issues in a timely and responsive manner. Unfortunately, at this time the Holly 48442 Zip Code
boundary could not be accommodated in the same way due to mail volume, delivery area size,
and geographic location constraints, but we will continue to pursue reasonable solutions in the
future”, Township Superintendent Dennis Liimatta said.
