A community is feeling blind-sided by the news that 900 jobs are going to leave town.
GM made a decision that's going to ripple through Grand Blanc Township. Leaders and businesses are bracing for impact.
It’s a shock to the system for Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett.
“We weren’t expecting this,” Bennett said.
He said the news that General Motors is planning to move its employees at its customer care and aftersales Grand Blanc headquarters to Warren came out of nowhere.
"It’s never a good thing when we have a business leaving," Bennett said.
GM hasn’t set a date for when the move will take place, but said the purpose is to increase employee collaboration.
Supervisor Bennett hopes GM changes its mind. That facility is vital for the local economy.
Close to $400,000 in tax revenue is generated on that facility each year. Grand Blanc Township gets about $70 to $80,000 of that roughly.
The rest benefits other community centers and programs across the township.
A lot of jobs leaving the area can cause some shockwaves for other local businesses, like the Burger Bar and Tap just down the street from the customer care facility.
Owner of the Burger Bar and Tap Justin knight said 900 less nearby jobs means 900 fewer people getting off work and looking for a place to get a meal.
“Anytime you hear jobs are being moved, it’s going to have an impact on the community around it,” Knight said.
It is sour news for an industry already hammered by the pandemic.
“I’d be speaking to anybody who owns a restaurant, with COVID-19 we’ve been impacted the most in regards to loss. We’d ask maybe gm might reconsider doing this,” Knight said.
Supervisor Bennett is hopeful GM will at least help find a tenant for the office space.
