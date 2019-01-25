The city of Grand Blanc and Grand Blanc Township are ending their joint fire department.
The township said it has been footing the bill for most of the services and it cannot afford to do so any longer.
“Bottom line is the township board voted on Tuesday to sell the city services as opposed to having a joint fire department,” Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said.
The city and the township have shared a joint fire department for years.
Bennett said a report from a consulting company showed the township was paying more than its fair share for fire services.
“The study showed that it was a fact we were underfunding it. It also showed that we were helping to subsidize the fire department. And we just can’t do that,” Bennett said.
Bennett said Grand Blanc Township was paying 84 percent of the price tag while the city was putting up the remaining 16 percent, which he said was not enough.
“We need to do something that was nimble for our township. We are a rapidly expanding township. We have 40,000 residents as opposed to 8,000 in the city. And the growth is happening in the township and we need to be prepared for that,” Bennett said.
Bennett said services to residents in Grand Blanc will continue for at least the next 90 days while the city decides what options are available.
TV5 reached out to the city, but no representatives were available for comment.
Bennett said there are three options for the city. One is to continue services with the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department. The second is to create their own fire department. And the third option is to get services from an outside agency.
