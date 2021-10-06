A Grand Blanc Township woman accused of threating two officials from the Genesee County Health Department is going to trial.
Helaina Burt, 42, will go to trial on charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism which is a felony, and two misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device.
Burt was in court for a preliminary examination on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Investigators say the threats were related to the county health department's school mask mandate.
