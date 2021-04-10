The Grand Blanc High School boys basketball team took home the crown at the boys state championship tournament.
The Division One team came out with a 45 to 36 win over Ann Arbor Huron Saturday in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Championship game.
This is the first championship win for the boys team in the schools history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.