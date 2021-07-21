A woman from Grand Blanc is the lucky winner of $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.
LaTonda Anderson was in the second round of winners announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
Anderson said she got vaccinated in late March in Flint to protect her family. She described herself as a huge advocate for the vaccine.
"This will give us an opportunity to be free. It's really sad when we have to go places and still wear a mask, and that sort of thing. But if we want to get to that point where we don't have to worry about it anymore, the vaccine is truly the answer to that," Anderson said.
Anderson said she plans to donate a portion of the winnings. She also will use the money to help pay the tuition of her daughter, who is in dental school.
Gilchrist was joined by former Saturday Night Live star Tim Meadows during the virtual announcement on Wednesday morning, July 21.
As of July 19, the sweepstakes has seen more than 2 million applicants for the grand prizes since it began July 1 with more than 90,000 young Michiganders signed up for the college scholarship drawing.
