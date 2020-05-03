The City of Grand Haven has announced on May 3 that it will close parking lots at the Grand Haven State Park due to overwhelming crowds during the COVID-19 outbreak.
They said the crowds were ignoring physical distancing requirements on May 2.
They are reminding visitors to maintain at least six feet apart from others and avoid congregating in groups.
They city said this is the first time ever they are have visitors to stay away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.