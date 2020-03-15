A Grand Haven man is injured after crashing his moped in Ottawa County.
Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, March 15 at about 10:30 a.m.
The crash happened on Lake Avenue near Shiawassee Dr.
When deputies arrived, they found that the vehicle was a moped.
According to deputies, the investigation revealed that an 83-year-old man was riding a 2018 Tao Tao Moped West on Lake Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
Deputies said the man ran off the road, fell off the moped, and slid across a driveway.
The man suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Deputies said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Deputies have not released the man’s identity at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.