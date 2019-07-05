Officials in a western Michigan city are expected to request a state emergency due to flooding on an island.
The Grand Haven Tribune reports that rising water levels on the Great Lakes has damaged local infrastructure on Harbor Island.
City Manager Pat McGinnis said an emergency declaration would make Grand Haven eligible for federal funding that would help manage long-term repairs that are expected to be costly.
Such a designation requires approval from the county, state and federal governments.
Grand Haven is along Lake Michigan, northwest of Grand Rapids. Harbor Island is in the Grand River. City crews this week began installing sandbags along a roadway where the river has overtaken a parking lot and the road. Keeping water off the roadway will allow crews to patch a car-size pothole.
