Bay City residents have a new reason to get outside this summer.
The Bay Community Tennis Association (BCTA) will host the grand opening of the Janet H. Jopke Bay Community Tennis Facility on Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m.
Residents, students, community leaders, financial supporters of the project, tennis players, and many others will be in attendance.
There will be a ceremonial first serve on the eight tennis courts, which will then be open for public use.
The new courts are on Bay City’s east side at the corner of Park and Boehringer, previous location of the Jefferson Elementary School.
The BCTA is developing and operating the site under an agreement with Bay City Public Schools, the owner of the land.
The park will also have a utility building with restrooms, off-street parking, walkable pathways, and greenspace areas.
“The public is invited to our Grand Opening, and we hope lots of people come out, because this will be a historic day for the community,” wrote BCTA President Joe Ricard in a press release. “Jopke Courts will be a wonderful place to play tennis, meet people, relax and have fun. We have been working toward this day for a long time, and it’s just a thrill to be able to present this sparkling gem to the community.”
The Jopke Courts will be the new home of the Bay City Central High School tennis teams as well as tournaments, leagues, lessons, and other activities hosted by the BCTA.
No membership or fees are necessary to use the courts.
The park may also be used for yoga, meditation, walking, and picnicking, the BCTA said.
The courts cost just over $500,000 with additional money set aside in an endowment fund for maintenance and upkeep.
“The generosity and vision of many, many people made this Grand Opening possible, and we want to thank each and every one of them,” Ricard wrote. “Jopke Courts will get a lot of use through the years, I can promise you that. And everyone who is there for the Grand Opening on June 6 will be able to look back and say, ‘I was there on Day 1.’ How cool is that?”
