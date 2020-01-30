The mother of a 10-month-old girl who was dehydrated and malnourished has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, two days after her husband was convicted in the child's death.
WOOD-TV reports that Tatiana Fusari will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison. Mary Welch weighed just 8 pounds, a newborn's weight, when she died in 2018 at her home in northern Kent County.
A jury on Monday convicted Seth Welch of murder and child abuse. He faces life in prison without parole.
