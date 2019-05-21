A young Grand Rapids resident was doing his part to make his neighborhood a safer place.
A video sent to the Grand Rapids Police Department shows Solomon Daniel, a young Grand Rapids boy, trying to slow down traffic near Tamarack Avenue and 11th Street.
Dressed as a police officer, Solomon had a whistle and was showing off some dance moves.
GRPD joked in their Facebook post, saying "Share if you think we should make him our newest member of the Neighborhood Traffic Squad!"
Check out Solomon's moves on their Facebook post by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.