Grand Rapids is among the top 10 cities with drivers overpaying for gasoline, according to a GasBuddy study.
GasBuddy said it examined gas prices from its app and compared it with thousands of Pay with GasBuddy fuel transactions in the top 50 metropolitan areas by population.
“No matter where you live, there’s a sizable chance you can overpay for gas. All of the cities we examined saw at least 20% of drivers overpaying at the pump,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We found that the highest discrepancies in the average gas price versus what drivers actually paid occur in sprawling cities where major highways intersect, creating a difference of more than $4 per fill-up. That’s just shy of $200 per year!”
According to the study, 47% of drivers in Grand Rapids overpay with the average gas price set at $2.43.
The top 10 cities with the most drivers overpaying for gasoline include:
- Phoenix, Arizona - 59%
- Columbus, Ohio - 50%
- Los Angeles, California - 50%
- Cincinnati, Ohio – 48%
- Louisville, Kentucky 47%
- Buffalo, New York - 47%
- Sacramento, California – 47%
- Grand Rapids, Michigan – 47%
- San Diego, California - 46%
- Seattle, Washington – 46%
The study also found that Tuesday was the most likely day of the week to overpay for gas, followed by Sunday, Thursday, and Saturday.
The study said 37% of Americans are already overpaying for gasoline and more than 50% of drivers in Phoenix, Columbus, Ohio, and Los Angeles most frequently waste money at the pump.
For a full list of cities that overpay for gasoline, click here.
