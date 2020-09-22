A Grand Rapids man is behind bars after breaking into a Bay City library.
On Sunday, Sept. 20 at about 12:53 a.m. officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the Sage Library for an alarm.
When officers arrived, they found that a window had been broken out and saw someone was inside.
Police said as officers arrived to assist, the suspect exited the building and was taken into custody without incident.
According to police, a 37-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested. He is being charged with breaking and entering, and larceny in a building.
Police said the suspect was recently arrested in Bay City and was out on a bond conditional release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.