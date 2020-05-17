A Grand Rapids man was injured after his car rolled over and flipped into oncoming traffic in Ottawa County.
On Saturday, May 16 at about 8:07 p.m. deputies responded to westbound M-6 near 8th Ave. for reports of a crash.
According to deputies, a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man was traveling westbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle.
Deputies said the man tried passing a 2008 Subaru driven by a 34-year-old Holland resident.
According to deputies, while trying to pass the Subaru, the Ranger hit the front of the vehicle. They said the driver lost control of the Ranger and the vehicle rolled over several times into the median and the eastbound lanes.
Deputies said the driver of the Ranger was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.
