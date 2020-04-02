The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids is offering virtual access to exhibits and learning materials as people across the state are ordered to stay home to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
The virtual museum exhibits are available here.
Additionally, the museum has posted youth-centered experiences here.
The virtual experiences will be rolled out beginning April 2.
“While the nation is not only experiencing the shutdown of businesses and schools, individuals are also missing out on opportunities to explore cultural venues,” said Elaine Didier, Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum. “Working in collaboration with the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, we were able to quickly enhance our virtual offerings to include both cultural enrichment and educational experiences at the Museum. In addition, we hope individuals use this opportunity to explore the vast array of our archival holdings online.”
