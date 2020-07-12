GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police in Grand Rapids are investigating "Defund Police" messages spray-painted on driveways at the homes of city officials and at a government parking garage.
Police Chief Eric Payne called it "bullying and intimidation." Payne says it "crosses the line."
Police released photos of the messages and a picture of a suspect outside one of the targeted homes.
Anyone with information can call (616) 774-2345.
A member of the Grand Rapids City Commission has proposed cutting the police budget by $9 million.
