The Grand Rapids Police Department has launched an online portal as they investigate the damage from Saturday night’s unrest.
Protesters clashed with police on Saturday night in downtown G.R. Cars were set on fire, and looters smashed windows.
Now the police department is following-up on tips, evidence, and videos that have been pouring in.
They are asking if anyone has information, including suspects’ identities, to enter the information into an evidence submission portal found here.
