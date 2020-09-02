Grand Valley State University is reporting a total of 129 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of August.
The total includes five on-campus students, 76 near-campus students, and 42 other students, as of Monday, Aug. 31.
The university defines near-campus students as those living within a mile of either the Allendale or Grand Rapids campus locations.
Other students are those who live farther than a mile from campus and those whose location was not determined, according to the university.
GVSU has partnered with Spectrum Health to conduct more than 2,200 COVID-19 tests with the past week.
In the past week, more than 10 percent of the student body has been tested.
Testing has shown a 2.1 percent positivity rate in the community, which the university said is likely an overestimation due to the purposeful testing of those in higher-risk areas such as living centers.
The university plans to conduct 5,000 more tests for students, faculty, and staff in the next two weeks.
"The numbers are not surprising to us. We are testing thousands on campus and we expect positive cases," said Jean Nagelkerk, vice provost for Health. "We are taking appropriate action and having students isolate if they have tested positive or quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive. This will protect our university community and the broader communities in which students live."
To find out more information on testing, head to the GVSU COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
GVSU posted its entire COVID-19 response plan on the university’s website at Lakers Together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.