An innocent grandmother is in critical condition, but is expected to survive, after being struck by a stray bullet at a gas station in Mt. Morris Township.
“Some idiot decided to shoot it out at a gas station parking lot with innocent bystanders,” said Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green.
Multiple bullet casings littered the ground of a Marathon gas station, located on W. Pierson Road.
According to police, the 56-year-old grandmother was pumping gas and was shot by a stray bullet on Thursday, April 18. Her two teenage grandchildren were also in the vehicle.
“No regard at all for innocent people that were in the parking lot. We’re talking about children,” Green said.
Police Chief Green said paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition but is expected to pull through.
Dawn Hibbard with Mott Community College said the woman is an employee at the college, but could not say which department she works in.
Hibbard said Mott's counseling staff is available for students and faculty.
Green said a 25-year-old woman who was inside of one of the suspects' vehicles was hit by a bullet. She has been released from the hospital and is not facing charges.
Two suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting, and police are still looking to talk to a third person who was with the suspects at the time. He is wanted for questioning.
“There’s been an ongoing feud between the two groups. Going back approximately 2-to-3-years ago. This stemmed from a retaliation shooting,” Green explained.
Investigators are also working to see if the individuals were responsible for any shootings over the last couple of years.
Matthew Dulin was just a few feet away when the gunfire started. He was working on his bike in his driveway when the chaos erupted.
“When I looked up I saw him holding that rifle up and unloading. I was like oh my God this is real,” Dulin said.
Dulin said he was shocked by the scene that was unfolding in front of him.
“I told my fiancé to get inside, I pulled out my cell phone and started calling, and I look back up and pop, pop, pop. The guys running across the field holding the gun up, the other guys scurrying as fast as he can trying to get away,” Dulin said.
Dulin described the gun as an assault rifle, he said that it was long compared to the guy that was holding it.
Dulin said he thinks about how close he came to being in the crossfire himself.
“It could’ve been me, I was there ten minutes before that,” Dulin said. “I just hope the best for the owner, and the people, and the lady. I really hope she pulls through,” Dulin said.
Hamady Middle/High School was placed on temporary lockdown during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.