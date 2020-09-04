LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in Lansing say a grandmother and two grandsons were found dead in a house fire.
The fire occurred Thursday night at a one-story house. Firefighters arrived to find intense flames coming from the windows.
The boys were ages 4 and 8. Their grandmother was 53 years old.
Their names weren't immediately released.
Capt. Steve Mazurek says the bodies of the woman and the youngest boy were found in a bathtub with the shower running.
They apparently were trying to protect themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.