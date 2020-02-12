Metro Community Development will receive a $212,000 NeighborWorks grant to help promote affordable housing in Flint.
Congressman Dan Kildee (D) announced the grant which will help Metro Community Development acquire homes from the Genesee County Land Bank and revitalize neighborhoods in the north end of Flint, as well as hire local workers for the development projects.
The Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, also known as NeighborWorks is part of a bigger effort to help communities find local solutions for affordable housing challenges.
“I am proud to announce this federal grant for Metro Community Development that will help promote affordable housing in Flint. Investing in our neighborhoods and creating local jobs helps to make our community safer and stronger,” said Congressman Kildee. “It is unfortunate that the President’s budget unveiled this week would cut funding for such important community development programs in Flint and other older, industrial cities across America.”
