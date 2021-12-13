The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has granted $140,000 to the Genesee Conservation District (GCD) to plant 250 trees throughout Flint during the next two years.
Tree planting will start in the spring, with a goal of planting 200 in the first year, the foundation said. Planting sites will be based on residents’ interest, the overhead wires and streetlights, tree availability from nurseries and the salt tolerance of those trees.
Residents can request a tree to be planted in the grass strip between the sidewalk and curb in front of their homes. The administrator of the GCD, Angela Warren, is taking feedback from neighborhood groups that would want to plant multiple trees in their neighborhoods. Residents can email geneseecd@yahoo.com.
“The benefits of a vibrant urban forest are numerous,” Warren said. “In order to maintain a healthy urban canopy, new plantings are an essential part of the equation. A healthy canopy reduces the amount of heat and humidity in a community, makes city streets more bike- and pedestrian-friendly, and even lowers the average driving speed.”
Last year, the Mott Foundation granted $208,579 to GCD to remove more than 330 dead and dangerous trees throughout the city of Flint, which were city-owned trees in traffic islands, medians, and between sidewalks and curbs, according to the foundation.
“During our Focus on Flint community conversations, residents expressed concerns over problem trees in their neighborhoods. So it was great to see so much progress on tree removal over the past year,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “But residents also told us they wanted to see new trees planted, and we’re happy to support that, too. We hope the trees will contribute to the beautiful and vibrant neighborhoods Flint residents want and deserve.”
Residents can contact the city of Flint Street Maintenance Department at 810-766-7343 to report trees that may be dead or dangerous.
