More than 50 security cameras have been placed in communities throughout Flint to help police stop crime.
The Flint Housing Commission received a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to pay for the cameras.
Bethany Dimmig, the director of asset management, said the cameras were placed at River Park Townhomes and Howard Estates.
Dimmig said the cameras will hook into the cat-eye at the Flint Police Station and will be monitored by police.
