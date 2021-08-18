A $1 million federal grant awarded to Genesee County will be used to enhance and restore the Flint riverfront.
The grant will be used to fund the installation of rock rapid areas within the main channel to naturalize river flow and allow fish passage upstream, resting pools for fisherman and park users, as well as site improvements and furnishings.
“I am pleased to announce this federal funding to help restore the Flint River Riverfront,” said Congressman Dan Kildee. “Michigan’s waterways, like the Flint River, bring people together to enjoy the outdoors. I will continue working in Congress to ensure that all Michiganders have equal access to the great outdoors, quality infrastructure and clean water.”
